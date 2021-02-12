A US State Department spokesman said: “When it comes to the Confucius Institutes, we have ongoing concerns about activities of the CCP, including through these institutes.”
China-US relations: White House says Confucius Institutes considered as part of approach to Beijing’s infowar
- The Trump-era rule would have required many K-12 schools and colleges in the US to disclose their financial ties to the Chinese cultural organisation
- China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi listed shutting Confucius Institutes as among the stumbling blocks to people-to-people exchanges between the countries
Topic | United States
