International law experts say the deal could lead to “incremental improvement” of Chinese workers’ rights at best, in areas that are not incompatible with the country’s political system. Photo: AFP
Why labour rights issues may sink the EU-China investment deal
- Landmark agreement still needs final approval and it’s likely to face resistance from European lawmakers over human rights
- Beijing has agreed to ratify two international conventions on forced labour, but critics say the pact lacks enforcement measures
Topic | China-EU investment deal
