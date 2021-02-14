Observers say the Philippines is crucial to US plans to counterbalance China in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Shutterstock
Can the US enlist the Philippines to help contain China in the Indo-Pacific?
- Chinese coastguard law may give pro-US faction in Manila upper hand after President Rodrigo Duterte’s hostility to Washington
- Observers say the Philippines is key to US plans for a strong regional counterbalance against Beijing’s influence
Topic | South China Sea
Observers say the Philippines is crucial to US plans to counterbalance China in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Shutterstock