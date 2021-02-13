Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: More China vaccines out for delivery as world scrambles for shots

  • Shipments include some donations made as part of Beijing’s ‘vaccine diplomacy’
  • US think tank says China is using a bigger share of doses at home than its case burden

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:45am, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) shows an agreement signed with China for the supply of pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine in La Paz on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE