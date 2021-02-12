A dance performance during China’s biggest Lunar New Year gala show has sparked debate and criticism online for featuring a blackface performance by Chinese artists. Photo: ThePaper.cn A dance performance during China’s biggest Lunar New Year gala show has sparked debate and criticism online for featuring a blackface performance by Chinese artists. Photo: ThePaper.cn
China’s Lunar New Year TV extravaganza hit again by blackface scandal

  • Criticism over the 2021 Spring Festival Gala follows a similar controversy in 2018 after a Chinese actress in blackface make-up wore costume with huge fake buttocks
  • Singer Zhu Mingying says the show aimed to emulate art performances along the belt-and-road route

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:04pm, 12 Feb, 2021

