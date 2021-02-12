Billions of dollars of US sales to Huawei hinge on how the Biden administration applies export restrictions put in place under Trump. Photo: Reuters Billions of dollars of US sales to Huawei hinge on how the Biden administration applies export restrictions put in place under Trump. Photo: Reuters
US chip makers try to reverse Trump’s moves to block sales to Huawei

  • Companies are seeking more time to make their cases before an interagency panel and hoping for a policy shift
  • Just before Trump left office, suppliers were told some licences to sell to the Chinese firm would be revoked and applications for others would be rejected

Reuters

Updated: 7:51pm, 12 Feb, 2021

