Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s opposition KMT seeks foothold in US, but is it too Beijing-friendly?
- Kuomintang plans to court support in US by reopening its Washington office, which it closed after it last won power in Taiwan
- Its stance is broadly pro-Beijing, whereas a consensus has hardened against China among US politicians and public
Topic | Taiwan
Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE