Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan’s opposition KMT seeks foothold in US, but is it too Beijing-friendly?

  • Kuomintang plans to court support in US by reopening its Washington office, which it closed after it last won power in Taiwan
  • Its stance is broadly pro-Beijing, whereas a consensus has hardened against China among US politicians and public

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kuomintang supporters attend a campaign rally before last year’s Taiwanese presidential election, but the party suffered a heavy defeat. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE