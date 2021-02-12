The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters
The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US’ new China task force will identify top priorities, its chief says – and tech is ‘huge’

  • Task force’s leader Ely Ratner says it will assess Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s most important challenges and opportunities regarding China
  • Technology competition is of growing importance in US-China relations, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters
The new task force will identify Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s priorities in dealing with China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE