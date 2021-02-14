US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

White House cites ‘deep concerns’ about WHO report on Covid-19, demands early data from China

  • National security adviser expresses concern about possible interference by Chinese government
  • Latest sign that the new administration remains distrustful of Beijing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 1:57am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said WHO’s report on the Covid-19 outbreak must be ‘free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government’. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE