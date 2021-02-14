The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz carrier strike groups carried out manoeuvres in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz carrier strike groups carried out manoeuvres in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz carrier strike groups carried out manoeuvres in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Photo: US Navy
China and Indo-Pacific in US military sights as Pentagon takes fresh look at forces

  • US defence secretary to examine worldwide footprint and resources, as tensions persist in South China Sea
  • Review will include consultation with allies, US says

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Feb, 2021

