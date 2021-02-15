China has shipped at least 46 million Covid-19 vaccines overseas, compared to 40.52 million doses administered to its population. Photo: Xinhua
China tilts to Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy as domestic jab programme lags
- Figures show more Chinese-made vaccines have gone overseas than into people’s arms as Lunar New Year target missed
- The country’s inoculation rate lags behind the US and Britain, with vaccine hesitancy believed to be a factor
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
China has shipped at least 46 million Covid-19 vaccines overseas, compared to 40.52 million doses administered to its population. Photo: Xinhua