Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed gratitude to China as his country seeks supplies of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vaccines reach Zimbabwe as it receives its first Sinopharm doses
- The first shipment of 200,000 vaccines has been donated by China and the African country is buying a further 600,000, set to arrive in March
- Zimbabwe wants 20 million doses for its plan to achieve herd immunity, according to health officials, as Africa fights to secure vaccines
