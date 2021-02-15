A supporter holds a picture of Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig, who have been detained in China for more than two years. Photo: AFP
Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions by governments
- One official accused China, North Korea and Iran of using foreign nationals as bargaining chips
- Two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, have been held in China for more than two years following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
