US President Joe Biden will join leaders of the G7 industrialised nations for a virtual summit on Friday. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden will join leaders of the G7 industrialised nations for a virtual summit on Friday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden
Biden to put focus on China, pandemic and economic recovery at G7 talks

  • US president will discuss tackling economic challenges such as those posed by China at the virtual summit, White House says
  • Analyst expects rivalry to intensify as Washington seeks to rally its allies to counter Beijing

Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Feb, 2021

