Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canada
China /  Diplomacy

China hits back at ‘despicable’ Canada’s call to end arbitrary detentions of foreign nationals

  • Chinese embassy says Ottawa is hypocritical after US and 57 other countries join opposition to state-sponsored arrests
  • Declaration is latest Canadian effort to pressure for release of two of its citizens held in China since December 2018

Topic |   Canada
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:45pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE