Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China hits back at ‘despicable’ Canada’s call to end arbitrary detentions of foreign nationals
- Chinese embassy says Ottawa is hypocritical after US and 57 other countries join opposition to state-sponsored arrests
- Declaration is latest Canadian effort to pressure for release of two of its citizens held in China since December 2018
Topic | Canada
Supporters of Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies’ Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters