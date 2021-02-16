Nato members need “a more global approach” to face challenges posed by Beijing and Moscow, the alliance’s secretary general has said. Photo: AFP
Nato to discuss multilateral stance on China, Russia at first Biden-era talks
- China and Russia lead ‘authoritarian pushback against rules-based international order’, according to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Like-minded democracies should work more closely, including on addressing consequences of China’s rise and a more assertive Russia, he says
Topic | Nato
Nato members need “a more global approach” to face challenges posed by Beijing and Moscow, the alliance’s secretary general has said. Photo: AFP