China sought to reassure Philippines over new coastguard law, envoy says
- Chinese said they’re not targeting the country or any specific nation and they won’t resort to force in the first instance, according to ambassador in Beijing
- Jose Santiago Sta. Romana says Manila objects to the law being applied to all waters claimed by China
