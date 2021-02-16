The European Union’s trade deficit with China rose 9.9 per cent to €181 billion last year. Photo: Xinhua
China is now EU’s biggest trading partner, an exchange complicated by labour rights and transatlantic tactics
- Trade volume in goods hit US$710 billion in 2020, which coincided with Beijing and Brussels agreeing to an investment deal
- Scepticism includes concerns about overdependence on China and fallout from Biden’s intent to counter a rising Beijing
