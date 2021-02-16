Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
China denies helping Myanmar coup after pro-democracy protests outside embassy

  • The country’s ambassador Chen Hai told local media that Beijing had no prior knowledge of the takeover
  • The country’s armed forces have annulled the result of November’s election and detained key civilian leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 10:32pm, 16 Feb, 2021

