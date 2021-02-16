Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. Photo: AFP
China denies helping Myanmar coup after pro-democracy protests outside embassy
- The country’s ambassador Chen Hai told local media that Beijing had no prior knowledge of the takeover
- The country’s armed forces have annulled the result of November’s election and detained key civilian leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi
Topic | Myanmar
Protesters hold up the three finger salute with signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. Photo: AFP