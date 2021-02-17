G7 member flags on display ahead of a working session at the group’s last face-to-face meeting in April 2019. Photo: AFP
Beijing hits back at Biden plans to put ‘China challenge’ on G7 agenda
- Foreign ministry statement warns against ‘exclusive cliques’ and ideological confrontation ahead of Friday’s meeting
- Group of Seven virtual talks will be the new US president’s first since taking office in January
Topic | US-China relations
G7 member flags on display ahead of a working session at the group’s last face-to-face meeting in April 2019. Photo: AFP