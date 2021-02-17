Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook
Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Singapore couple who allegedly dumped baby in bin wanted for murder in Taiwan

  • Li Heng Xun, 25, and Evon Yee, 26, are accused of leaving the newborn in a recycling bin during a trip to the island two years ago
  • But Taiwan can have trouble pressing extradition requests as many countries, especially those with close links to China, don’t treat it as a sovereign nation

Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:16pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook
Taiwanese prosecutors said the Singaporeans are being sought for murder and a charge of abandonment. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE