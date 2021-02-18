A fall in trade between China and the United States is one sign that decoupling is already under way, according to a US report. Photo: Bloomberg
US and China on path to ‘inevitable’ economic decoupling: report
- White House needs to urgently work out the costs of separation, with the process already under way, researchers say
- Disengagement must be targeted and based on facts, and not gratuitous, they say
Topic | US-China relations
A fall in trade between China and the United States is one sign that decoupling is already under way, according to a US report. Photo: Bloomberg