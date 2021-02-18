The report identified trade as a top priority for cooperation, including through joint monitoring of China’s promises on subsidy transparency, intellectual property protection and “market opening”. Photo: AFP
Ex-officials, academics call for US to work with Europe to counter China
- Group of experts suggest cooperation such as joint investment screening and intelligence sharing
- Report identifies key areas of trade, technology, human rights, climate, the pandemic, and reform of international institutions
Topic | European Union
The report identified trade as a top priority for cooperation, including through joint monitoring of China’s promises on subsidy transparency, intellectual property protection and “market opening”. Photo: AFP