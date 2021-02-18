Speaking at the Security Council meeting on Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged countries to work together. Photo: UNTV via AP
Coronavirus: US-China tensions simmer as UN chief calls for cooperation
- At Security Council talks, top US envoy stresses transparency, information sharing and access, while China’s foreign minister speaks out on ‘division’
- Pandemic has seen countries using the crisis to advance their own interests, or as ‘grist in the geopolitical mill’, analyst says
