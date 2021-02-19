Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on January 29. Photo: Bloomberg Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on January 29. Photo: Bloomberg
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on January 29. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei
Meng Wanzhou’s political abuse claims ‘moot’ because Trump lost US presidency, Canadian court told

  • Huawei CFO’s argument that she was pawn in US trade war with China is weak and hyperbolic, according to extradition case filing
  • Remarks by Trump that he might intervene in the case were contradicted by other officials, said lawyers acting for the US

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 9:18am, 19 Feb, 2021

