Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout
Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China-India border clash in June left four Chinese dead, one injured, report reveals

  • Previously unknown details of deadliest encounter in 40 years released as five soldiers honoured for their role
  • PLA newspaper report says Indian troops ambushed the men on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 12:29pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout
Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE