Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout
China-India border clash in June left four Chinese dead, one injured, report reveals
- Previously unknown details of deadliest encounter in 40 years released as five soldiers honoured for their role
- PLA newspaper report says Indian troops ambushed the men on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control
Topic | China-India border dispute
Scene from a video, apparently released by the Chinese military, showing the brutal clash between Chinese and Indian troops in June last year. Photo: Handout