A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region. Canadian politicians are expected to vote on Monday whether to formally declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Canada lawmakers to vote on accusing China of genocide against Uygurs in Xinjiang
- Canadian Conservative Party leader said the country should be prepared to stand up for human rights, even at the expense of economic opportunity
- It follows declarations by the US Secretary of State Blinken and his predecessor Pompeo who both said China had committed genocide in Xinjiang
