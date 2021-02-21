A major road link in Montenegro has been blamed for raising the country’s debts. Photo: AFP
China pins hopes on Balkans as gateway to Europe but faces growing scepticism
- Beijing sees the region as a gateway to the EU, but the eagerness for Chinese cash is tempered by growing caution about whether it can fulfil its promises
- A number of government leaders stayed away from the latest ‘17+1’ summit with President Xi Jinping
Topic | China-EU relations
