China pins hopes on Balkans as gateway to Europe but faces growing scepticism

  • Beijing sees the region as a gateway to the EU, but the eagerness for Chinese cash is tempered by growing caution about whether it can fulfil its promises
  • A number of government leaders stayed away from the latest ‘17+1’ summit with President Xi Jinping

Updated: 3:24pm, 21 Feb, 2021

