The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout
The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing keeps up military pressure on Taiwan as island reshuffles security and mainland affairs chiefs

  • The Chinese military continued its incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone with flights near the Pratas Islands on Friday and Saturday
  • Meanwhile, Taipei announced a series of ministerial changes that may be intended to send a signal to Joe Biden’s new administration

Topic |   Taiwan
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:57pm, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout
The latest PLA incursion included H-6 strategic bombers as well as fighters. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE