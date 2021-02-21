Indian army footage of troops from both sides at Pangong Tso earlier this month following the agreement to pull their forces back. Photo: AP
India and China hold fresh round of border talks after ‘smooth completion’ of pullback from Pangong Tso
- A joint statement said commanders from both sides had held their tenth round of negotiations along their disputed frontier on Saturday
- This month’s withdrawal agreement follows months of tension that peaked in June with a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley
