An aerial view of Southwest Cay, which is controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands. The report said recent works at West Reef and Sin Cowe followed “established patterns seen at other Vietnamese outposts in the Spratlys”. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Vietnam builds up defences against Beijing in Spratly Islands, report says
- Emplacements for air and coastal defence systems installed on most of its bases in the disputed archipelago to ‘ensure it can strike Chinese facilities’
- Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative says the most significant upgrades in the past two years have been at West Reef and Sin Cowe Island
Topic | Vietnam
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, which is controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands. The report said recent works at West Reef and Sin Cowe followed “established patterns seen at other Vietnamese outposts in the Spratlys”. Photo: Reuters