China’s top diplomat says Beijing seeks to US to join forces on new energy and new technologies

  • Politburo member Yang Jiechi says China puts itself forward to help writing new global rules
  • Analysts say groundbreaking technologies and global cooperation are needed to achieve Xi Jinping’s ambitious targets on emissions and carbon neutrality

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:19pm, 22 Feb, 2021

