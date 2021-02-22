Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni advocated closer ties between their nations when they met on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni advocated closer ties between their nations when they met on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China sees chance to woo Uganda as West mulls sanctions for bloody election

  • Top diplomat Yang Jiechi vows China will fund infrastructure projects and donate Covid-19 vaccines
  • United States and European Union have threatened to impose sanctions on Ugandan officials over disputed election and human rights violations

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Feb, 2021

