China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP
China detains several for social media posts on deaths of PLA ‘heroes’ at India border
- At least six people fall foul of 2018 law banning the diminishing and defaming of ‘heroes and martyrs’
- One person implied that soldiers killed in border clash were not heroes, while another said loss of rescue team indicated more died than China has revealed
Topic | China-India border dispute
