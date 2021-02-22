China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP
China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China detains several for social media posts on deaths of PLA ‘heroes’ at India border

  • At least six people fall foul of 2018 law banning the diminishing and defaming of ‘heroes and martyrs’
  • One person implied that soldiers killed in border clash were not heroes, while another said loss of rescue team indicated more died than China has revealed

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:46pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP
China’s state broadcaster CCTV released footage that it said showed June’s border clash between Chinese (foreground) and Indian troops. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE