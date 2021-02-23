European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Top EU diplomats step up criticism of China’s crackdown on Hong Kong

  • Brussels’ foreign policy leader says the situation in the city ‘keeps deteriorating’ but did not introduce any new sanctions
  • US secretary of state joins call for several hours, as China and Russia are earmarked as potential areas for transatlantic collaboration

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:43am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE