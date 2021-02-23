European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
Top EU diplomats step up criticism of China’s crackdown on Hong Kong
- Brussels’ foreign policy leader says the situation in the city ‘keeps deteriorating’ but did not introduce any new sanctions
- US secretary of state joins call for several hours, as China and Russia are earmarked as potential areas for transatlantic collaboration
Topic | China-EU relations
