Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have addressed their countries’ differences at previous BRICS meetings. Photo: AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have addressed their countries’ differences at previous BRICS meetings. Photo: AP
China backs India’s hosting of BRICS as summit offers forum to ease border tensions

  • New Delhi is taking over chairmanship of BRICS grouping of nations, whose summit could allow leaders Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to meet
  • Beijing ‘supports the Indian side in hosting’, Chinese foreign ministry says, days after the neighbours agree to disengage troops

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Catherine Wong
Updated: 12:34pm, 23 Feb, 2021

