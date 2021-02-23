A man walking past a screen showing images of China's President Xi Jinping in Kashgar in China's northwest Xinjiang region. More than one million ethnic Uygurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in a network of internment camps that Beijing describes as “vocational education centres. Photo: AFP
China would welcome UN Human Rights Council visit ‘because there is no genocide in Xinjiang’
- In Geneva, Wang Yi denounces ‘sensational claims’ of genocide, forced labour and religious oppression against Uygurs and other ethnic minorities
- Rights groups say activists and journalists are unable to verify China’s claims because Beijing curbs their travel, interviews and access in Xinjiang
