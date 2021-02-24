Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat holds debt talks with Zambia after appeal for restructure under G20 common framework

  • Zambia’s request is a test case of how China approaches the common framework, say analysts
  • Yang Jiechi underscores the long relationship between the two nations and promised Beijing would continue to support Lusaka

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:56am, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Zambian President Edgar Lungu meets China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, in Lusaka, Zambia, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE