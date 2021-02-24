US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold their first bilateral meeting, by video link. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold their first bilateral meeting, by video link. Photo: Reuters
US, Canada will cooperate to ‘better compete’ with China, Joe Biden says after first bilateral meeting

  • Neighbours will work to counter threats to ‘interests and values’, US president says as he pursues multilateral means to hold Beijing accountable
  • Biden vows to help free Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, detained by China, saying ‘human beings are not bartering chips’

Owen Churchill
Updated: 11:46am, 24 Feb, 2021

