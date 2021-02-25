China signed a deal to lease the Hambantota port, located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, in 2017. Photo: Xinhua China signed a deal to lease the Hambantota port, located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
‘A mistake’: China can extend Hambantota port lease to 198 years, Sri Lankan minister says

  • Beijing denies the deal is being renegotiated after reports that Colombo is revisiting the agreement
  • Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said the previous government had agreed to a 99-year lease with the option of another 99 years

Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Feb, 2021

China signed a deal to lease the Hambantota port, located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, in 2017. Photo: Xinhua China signed a deal to lease the Hambantota port, located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
