China signed a deal to lease the Hambantota port, located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
‘A mistake’: China can extend Hambantota port lease to 198 years, Sri Lankan minister says
- Beijing denies the deal is being renegotiated after reports that Colombo is revisiting the agreement
- Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said the previous government had agreed to a 99-year lease with the option of another 99 years
