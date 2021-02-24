Maria Martin-Prat, who led the EU’s negotiations with China, denied that the investment deal was rushed through. Photo: Handout
EU-China investment deal faces backlash in European Parliament
- MEPs accuse Brussels of ignoring concerns over China’s labour conditions, the crackdown in Hong Kong and ‘showing the middle finger’ to the new administration in the US
- But EU’s top negotiator defends the agreement, saying bloc ‘needs the economic growth that exists in a country like China’
Topic | China-EU investment deal
Maria Martin-Prat, who led the EU’s negotiations with China, denied that the investment deal was rushed through. Photo: Handout