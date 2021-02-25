Aside from increasing US production, President Joe Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden to seek review of US supply chains amid fears of reliance on China
- The president is preparing to sign an executive order involving vital goods such as rare earths, semiconductors, military gear and pharmaceuticals
- The US has become increasingly reliant on such imports, a potential national security risk that the Biden administration is hoping to address
Topic | US-China relations
Aside from increasing US production, President Joe Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain. Photo: TNS