China to push ahead with Hambantota port project amid reports of Sri Lanka having second thoughts

  • In a phone call between foreign ministers, Wang Yi said cooperation would turn Hambantota and Colombo ports into ‘twin engines’
  • Sri Lanka scrapped a separate deal with India and Japan to develop a deep-sea terminal at Colombo port ﻿

Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:49pm, 25 Feb, 2021

