Development of Hambantota port in Sri Lanka will continue, according to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi who has spoken to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena. Photo: Xinhua
China to push ahead with Hambantota port project amid reports of Sri Lanka having second thoughts
- In a phone call between foreign ministers, Wang Yi said cooperation would turn Hambantota and Colombo ports into ‘twin engines’
- Sri Lanka scrapped a separate deal with India and Japan to develop a deep-sea terminal at Colombo port
Topic | Diplomacy
Development of Hambantota port in Sri Lanka will continue, according to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi who has spoken to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena. Photo: Xinhua