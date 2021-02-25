China’s National Health Commission says rectal swabs can test positive for the coronavirus earlier than nasal swabs. Photo: AFP China’s National Health Commission says rectal swabs can test positive for the coronavirus earlier than nasal swabs. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Beijing denies making US diplomats take anal swab tests

  • Foreign ministry issues statement in response to US media reports claiming State Department staff were required to take such tests
  • Anal swabs can be more effective in testing for Covid-19 but are considered undignified by most people

Linda Lew
Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Feb, 2021

