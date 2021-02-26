The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

China offers France chance for joint action with eastern Europe

  • In call to Macron, Xi says two countries can work together on climate change and coronavirus vaccine distribution
  • Chinese president also urges Paris to help put the China-EU investment deal into effect as soon as possible

Topic |   European Union
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The presidents of France and China discussed opportunities for cooperation in a phone call on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE