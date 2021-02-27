Laos’ mountainous terrain posed challenges in building the rail link. Photo: Xinhua
China-Laos railway may be ‘badly needed good news’ for Beijing. And the region?
- Set to open this year, the link will be watched closely after several Chinese-funded rail projects abroad were viewed as mixed blessings
- The Laos route is an important piece in the greater prize of infrastructure access to Southeast Asia
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
