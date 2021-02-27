Nigeria’s Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline received about US$2.5 billion in funding last year from the Exim Bank of China. Photo: Handout
Bulk of China’s tightened belt and road energy finance goes to Africa
- Despite dropping to their lowest level since 2008, Chinese loans to the sector topped US$4.6 billion in 2020
- Projects in African countries accounted for two-thirds, with the biggest share going to Nigeria’s gas pipeline project
Topic | China-Africa relations
