The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: how the French navy is charting its own course between China and the US

  • France prepares to send amphibious assault ship and frigate to pass through disputed waters in its annual Jeanne d’Arc military mission
  • Military observers say Beijing has been restrained in its reaction

Topic |   South China Sea
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:19pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
The French frigate Surcouf is taking part in France’s annual Jeanne d’Arc operations in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE