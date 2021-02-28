French amphibious assault ship the Tonnerre was sent to join three months of training and patrols in the Pacific. Photo: Twitter French amphibious assault ship the Tonnerre was sent to join three months of training and patrols in the Pacific. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea: why France is flexing its muscles in the contested waters

  • France sent warships to South China Sea ahead of joint exercises with US and Japan, after its nuclear submarine conducted patrols
  • Willingness to confront Beijing’s claims in the disputed waters reflects French interests in the Indo-Pacific and plans to work with Quad nations

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Feb, 2021

