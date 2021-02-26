Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP
Genocide claim ‘lie of the century’ says China in double serve for Europe
- Beijing hits back at EU on two fronts with a blast at human rights criticism and the bloc’s new trade strategy
- Cracks in relations have appeared just months after the comprehensive investment deal which has yet to be ratified
Topic | China-EU relations
