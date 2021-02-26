Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP
Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Genocide claim ‘lie of the century’ says China in double serve for Europe

  • Beijing hits back at EU on two fronts with a blast at human rights criticism and the bloc’s new trade strategy
  • Cracks in relations have appeared just months after the comprehensive investment deal which has yet to be ratified

Topic |   China-EU relations
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 9:13pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP
Up to one million Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region have reportedly been detained in political re-education camps, which China describes as vocational training. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE